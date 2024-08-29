Silver Grail Resources (CVE:SVG) Trading Up 30%

Silver Grail Resources Ltd. (CVE:SVG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 30% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 1,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 16,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Silver Grail Resources Stock Up 30.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.76 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10.

Silver Grail Resources Company Profile

Silver Grail Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and dealing of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, cobalt, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

