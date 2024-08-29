Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Up 36.6%

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Free Report) shares were up 36.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 249,705 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 14,795,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

Silvergate Capital Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $42.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.48.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

