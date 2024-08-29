Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 83.6% from the July 31st total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:BLCN traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.25. 8,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,446. The company has a market cap of $63.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.24. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $28.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.29.

Get Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF alerts:

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.1259 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Institutional Trading of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 2,339.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 15,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren NASDAQ Blockchain Economy index. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in developing, researching, or using blockchain technologies. BLCN was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Siren.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.