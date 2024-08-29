SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC lessened its position in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in SiriusPoint were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,800,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,081,000 after acquiring an additional 29,552 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 15.7% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,634,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,319,000 after buying an additional 899,666 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,245,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,449,000 after buying an additional 811,185 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,424,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,128,000 after buying an additional 71,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,760,000 after buying an additional 125,196 shares during the period. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiriusPoint Stock Up 0.8 %

SiriusPoint stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.01. 387,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.80. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.94.

SiriusPoint Company Profile

SiriusPoint ( NYSE:SPNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 15.78%.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

