Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Slate Grocery REIT Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SRRTF traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,598. Slate Grocery REIT has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.34.

Get Slate Grocery REIT alerts:

About Slate Grocery REIT

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately $2.4 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Grocery REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Grocery REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.