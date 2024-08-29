Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.
Slate Grocery REIT Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SRRTF traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,598. Slate Grocery REIT has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.34.
About Slate Grocery REIT
