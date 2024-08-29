Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SGR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SGR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.099 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Slate Retail REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Slate Retail REIT Stock Performance
