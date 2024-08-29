SlateStone Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,335 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.1% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the second quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 70.6% during the second quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 8,499 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,970 shares of company stock valued at $4,249,526. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $870.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $676.00 target price (up from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $925.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $824.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on COST

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $13.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $892.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,735,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $395.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.30, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $533.12 and a 12-month high of $896.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $851.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $790.20.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.