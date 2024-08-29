SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.91

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$25.91 and last traded at C$25.90, with a volume of 81353 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$25.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on SRU.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$23.50 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$24.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$25.83.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Down 0.1 %

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$23.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.88, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

