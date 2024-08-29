SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY) Shares Up 0.2%

SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.36 and last traded at $20.34. Approximately 257,497 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 260,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.29.

SoFi Select 500 ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.22 million, a PE ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Select 500 ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFY. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 52,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SoFi Select 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $780,000. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SoFi Select 500 ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 30,635,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,977 shares in the last quarter.

SoFi Select 500 ETF Company Profile

The SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive SoFi US 500 Growth index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap equities selected by market-cap. SFY was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by SoFi.

