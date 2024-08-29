Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Trading Up 2.7%

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) shot up 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.11 and last traded at $12.09. 453,452 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,897,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.77.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.86 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.06.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $397.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.23 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a positive return on equity of 0.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonos news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 7,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $113,631.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 371,614 shares in the company, valued at $5,462,725.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher Scott Mason sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $308,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,818.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Millington sold 7,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $113,631.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 371,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,462,725.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,073 shares of company stock worth $654,929. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sonos in the second quarter valued at $686,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 43,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 24,734 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 765,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after purchasing an additional 218,061 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Sonos by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Sonos by 2.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

