Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL) Short Interest Update

Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 434,600 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the July 31st total of 630,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Southern California Bancorp from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Southern California Bancorp Stock Performance

BCAL stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.93. 36,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,224. The company has a market cap of $276.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.75. Southern California Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.36.

Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.18 million for the quarter. Southern California Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 17.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southern California Bancorp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Southern California Bancorp

In other news, Director Lester Machado sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,829.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCAL. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern California Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,700,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Southern California Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $159,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Southern California Bancorp by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 267,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after buying an additional 6,266 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Southern California Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southern California Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $359,000. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern California Bancorp Company Profile

Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

