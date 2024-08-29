Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Announces Dividend of $0.07

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0654 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Spark New Zealand’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Spark New Zealand Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of SPKKY stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.21. 525,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,159. Spark New Zealand has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.56.

Get Spark New Zealand alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Spark New Zealand to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

About Spark New Zealand

(Get Free Report)

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spark New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.