SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on SpartanNash from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SPTN

SpartanNash Stock Up 0.6 %

SPTN stock opened at $21.54 on Tuesday. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $24.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $730.03 million, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average of $19.89.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SpartanNash

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPTN. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 33,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 5.1% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 6.1% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 3.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

About SpartanNash

(Get Free Report)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.