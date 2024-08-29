SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.48% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $7,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CWI. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,121,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 221.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,910,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,533 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,229,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,274,000 after purchasing an additional 650,295 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,871,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,137,000.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWI traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.74. The stock had a trading volume of 40,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,438. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $29.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.33.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.