SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Acquired by FAS Wealth Partners Inc.

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 28,337,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,610,000 after purchasing an additional 832,201 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 11,466,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,959,000 after purchasing an additional 291,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,518,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,999,000 after purchasing an additional 603,173 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,743,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7,941.3% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,584,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,233,000 after buying an additional 4,527,347 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDW stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,397,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,141. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $37.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.49.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

