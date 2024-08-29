SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) Position Trimmed by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. owned about 0.91% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth about $210,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth about $396,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.54. 3,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,527. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.70 and its 200 day moving average is $108.03. The stock has a market cap of $365.77 million, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.82. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $93.51 and a 12 month high of $116.10.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

