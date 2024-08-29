SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSD. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1,194.4% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

XSD traded up $6.31 on Thursday, reaching $239.43. The company had a trading volume of 10,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,774. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $240.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.34. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $165.00 and a 1 year high of $273.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.96.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.