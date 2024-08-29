Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) Sets New 1-Year High at $108.00

Springfield Properties PLC (LON:SPR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 108 ($1.42) and last traded at GBX 108 ($1.42), with a volume of 8224 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105.50 ($1.39).

Springfield Properties Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £128.25 million, a P/E ratio of 1,497.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 97.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 94.23. The company has a current ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.40.

Get Springfield Properties alerts:

Insider Transactions at Springfield Properties

In other news, insider Innes Smith sold 65,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.27), for a total transaction of £62,570.88 ($82,514.68). In other news, insider Innes Smith sold 65,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.27), for a total transaction of £62,570.88 ($82,514.68). Also, insider Sandy Adam sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.24), for a total value of £117,500 ($154,951.87). Insiders have sold a total of 315,178 shares of company stock valued at $30,007,088 over the last 90 days. 36.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Springfield Properties

Springfield Properties PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company offers in private, contract, and affordable housing. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries, property development, buying and selling real estate, manufacturing timber kit, and management services.

Further Reading

