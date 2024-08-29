Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.80.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

Shares of CXM opened at $8.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.79. Sprinklr has a fifty-two week low of $8.33 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.05.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $195.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.54 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 9.26%. Equities research analysts predict that Sprinklr will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Diane Adams sold 13,717 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $126,196.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 395,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,636,042.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 15,962 shares of company stock worth $148,000 in the last 90 days. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sprinklr by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,248,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,105,000 after buying an additional 3,575,001 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Sprinklr by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 14,560,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355,566 shares in the last quarter. Solel Partners LP lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 3,692,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,726 shares in the last quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,488,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,130,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,494,000 after purchasing an additional 827,375 shares during the period. 40.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

