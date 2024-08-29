Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Hits New 12-Month High at $45.34

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.34 and last traded at $45.31, with a volume of 72212 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on SQSP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Squarespace from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Squarespace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley downgraded Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.64.

Get Squarespace alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Squarespace

Squarespace Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -905.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.65.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.12 million. Squarespace’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 60,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $2,611,722.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,092,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,081,789.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Squarespace news, insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $109,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,187.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 60,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $2,611,722.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,092,872 shares in the company, valued at $91,081,789.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,053 shares of company stock worth $8,595,861 in the last three months. Insiders own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Squarespace

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Squarespace in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Squarespace by 185.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Squarespace by 1,828.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Sagefield Capital LP purchased a new position in Squarespace during the second quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Squarespace during the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.