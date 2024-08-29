Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $95.83 and last traded at $95.52. Approximately 1,264,473 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 12,021,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.21.

The firm has a market cap of $107.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,327.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,790 shares of company stock valued at $865,514. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 45,322 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 13,372 shares during the last quarter. Summa Corp. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,781,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $31,246,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

