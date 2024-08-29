Status (SNT) Market Cap Hits $83.17 Million

Status (SNT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 29th. Status has a market capitalization of $83.17 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Status has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00009039 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,552.41 or 0.99889003 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00007876 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012549 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007650 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,903,361,771 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,903,361,770.9820275 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02131549 USD and is down -1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 148 active market(s) with $2,481,004.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.