Steem (STEEM) Market Cap Reaches $77.01 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000275 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a total market cap of $77.01 million and $14.57 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,462.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.33 or 0.00540394 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00009888 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.05 or 0.00106028 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.43 or 0.00271484 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00031091 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00037162 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00071264 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Steem

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 470,141,791 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

