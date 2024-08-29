Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Short Interest Update

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,500 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the July 31st total of 279,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Separately, B. Riley upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $13.25 in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

NYSE:SCM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.75. 218,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,421. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.73 million, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.17. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $14.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.63%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.15%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 285.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 213,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 158,415 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,684,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $1,302,000. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 47.1% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 269,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 86,323 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the second quarter worth $544,000. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

