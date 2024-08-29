Stock Traders Buy High Volume of OPKO Health Call Options (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 4,992 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 124% compared to the average volume of 2,230 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $1,724,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,646,972 shares in the company, valued at $91,294,064.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 736,644 shares of company stock worth $23,874,134 in the last quarter. 47.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPKO Health

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 44,422,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,528,000 after purchasing an additional 39,486,490 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in OPKO Health by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,733,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,658,000 after purchasing an additional 183,754 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in OPKO Health during the second quarter worth about $1,840,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in OPKO Health by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,253,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 648,569 shares during the last quarter. 64.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OPK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of OPKO Health from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OPKO Health to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

OPKO Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK remained flat at $1.65 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 752,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,077,621. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.26. OPKO Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 31.44% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that OPKO Health will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

