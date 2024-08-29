StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CLLS. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Cellectis from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Cellectis

Cellectis Stock Performance

CLLS stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.47. Cellectis has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $131.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 529.81% and a negative return on equity of 67.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cellectis will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellectis

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cellectis by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,617,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cellectis by 1.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 827,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,605 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cellectis by 2.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 12,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Cellectis during the second quarter worth $29,000. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cellectis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.