StockNews.com Begins Coverage on HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.17.

HashiCorp Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:HCP opened at $33.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.21 and a beta of 1.25. HashiCorp has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $34.05.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 31.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $160.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.39 million. Equities analysts predict that HashiCorp will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Marc Holmes sold 11,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $396,658.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,872.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HashiCorp news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $169,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,466.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Marc Holmes sold 11,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $396,658.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,872.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,736 shares of company stock worth $13,633,197 over the last 90 days. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in HashiCorp by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in HashiCorp by 12,888.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 9,736.1% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

