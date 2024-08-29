StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

VSTO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Aegis raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

NYSE VSTO opened at $39.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -355.91 and a beta of 0.86. Vista Outdoor has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $41.11.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $644.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.05 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 19.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.7% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 7.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

