StockNews.com Downgrades First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) to Hold

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

First United Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FUNC stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,553. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.49 million, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.78. First United has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $28.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $27.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 million. First United had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 13.84%. Equities research analysts expect that First United will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Irvin Robert Rudy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $55,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders bought a total of 188 shares of company stock worth $5,254 in the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First United by 283.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 28,619 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in First United by 7.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 372,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after buying an additional 24,457 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in First United during the first quarter valued at $525,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in First United during the first quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First United by 103.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 11,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

About First United

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, money market deposit, and regular and individual retirement accounts (IRAs), as well as certificates of deposit.

