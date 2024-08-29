StockNews.com Downgrades Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) to Sell

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

SASR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %

Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $31.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.27 and a twelve month high of $31.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $184.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.60 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 12.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandy Spring Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,470,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,182,000 after acquiring an additional 108,703 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 12.0% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 904,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,032,000 after purchasing an additional 97,262 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 854,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,284,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 775,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,885,000 after buying an additional 120,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1,199.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 694,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,927,000 after buying an additional 641,402 shares during the last quarter. 66.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

