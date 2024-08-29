StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ALLETE (NYSE:ALE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ALLETE from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $63.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.80. ALLETE has a 52-week low of $49.29 and a 52-week high of $65.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.28.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.30). ALLETE had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $354.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALE. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ALLETE by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ALLETE by 4,157.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ALLETE during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the second quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

