StockNews.com Lowers Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) to Buy

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also commented on EQNR. UBS Group raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Equinor ASA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.50 to $25.80 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.90.

Equinor ASA Stock Up 0.4 %

Equinor ASA stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,068,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,199,585. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $24.44 and a 52 week high of $34.73. The company has a market cap of $75.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.15.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $25.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 20.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinor ASA

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $840,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 102,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

