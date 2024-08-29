StockNews.com Lowers S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of S&T Bancorp from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

NASDAQ:STBA opened at $42.51 on Monday. S&T Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.76.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $142.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.39%.

In related news, Director William J. Hieb sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $341,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in S&T Bancorp by 5,870.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in S&T Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in S&T Bancorp by 188.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. 65.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

