StockNews.com Upgrades Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) to “Sell”

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Alico Price Performance

Shares of ALCO traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.27. 47,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,939. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.39. Alico has a 12-month low of $23.44 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $223.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 million. Alico had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 99.63%. Research analysts expect that Alico will post -5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alico

About Alico

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Alico by 2.1% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Alico by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 429,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,124,000 after buying an additional 8,306 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Alico by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 88,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 14,291 shares during the period. CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alico by 4.7% in the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Alico by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruit for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which include contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

See Also

