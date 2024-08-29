StockNews.com Upgrades Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) to “Sell”

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Shares of ALCO traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.27. 47,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,939. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.39. Alico has a 12-month low of $23.44 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $223.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.79.
Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 million. Alico had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 99.63%. Research analysts expect that Alico will post -5.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruit for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which include contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.
