Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SSYS. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Stratasys in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Stratasys from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st.

Get Stratasys alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SSYS

Stratasys Price Performance

NASDAQ SSYS opened at $7.68 on Friday. Stratasys has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $15.03. The company has a market capitalization of $534.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Stratasys had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $144.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.53 million. On average, research analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSYS. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in Stratasys during the second quarter worth approximately $9,301,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 193,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,968,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,077,000 after acquiring an additional 918,703 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Stratasys by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after buying an additional 29,177 shares during the period. Finally, Trium Capital LLP increased its stake in Stratasys by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 150,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 8,052 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratasys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.