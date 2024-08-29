Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires New Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,289,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,806,508,000 after purchasing an additional 727,764 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,066,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,074,000 after buying an additional 7,766,870 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 28,803,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,435,000 after buying an additional 3,720,693 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,307,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,444,000 after purchasing an additional 8,548,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $473,568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE MFC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.46. The company had a trading volume of 105,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,354. The stock has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.12. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75.

Manulife Financial Dividend Announcement

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.27. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $9.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Manulife Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

