Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires Shares of 11,102 Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun (NYSEARCA:JUNM)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun (NYSEARCA:JUNM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun during the second quarter worth about $599,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,825,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000.

Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JUNM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.06. The stock had a trading volume of 13,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,357. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.73. Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $31.22.

