Strategic Blueprint LLC Grows Position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 117,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 53,245 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 177,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 22,154 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,230,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the period.

Get Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF alerts:

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Price Performance

Shares of BALT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,771 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.17 and a 200-day moving average of $29.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.18.

About Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.