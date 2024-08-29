Strategic Blueprint LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,083.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 525,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,450,000 after purchasing an additional 578,707 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 309,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,067,000 after acquiring an additional 22,631 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 265,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,775,000 after acquiring an additional 15,240 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $101,424,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 247,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $412.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,494,573. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $399.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.48. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $323.21 and a 12-month high of $414.56.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

