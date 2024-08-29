Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $371,000 Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 10,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,088,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Union Pacific by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,273,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $558,542,000 after acquiring an additional 222,318 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 126,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,078,000 after acquiring an additional 20,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.2 %

UNP traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $252.26. The stock had a trading volume of 77,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,283. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $258.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $235.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.93. The company has a market capitalization of $153.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.62%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

