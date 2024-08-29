Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases 323 Shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 0.06% of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MN Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $425,000.

Get Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS FLDR traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $50.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,130 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.04.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (FLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market-value-weighted index of US investment-grade floating-rate bonds and fixed-rate Treasury notes with a target portfolio duration of less than one year.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.