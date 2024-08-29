Strategic Blueprint LLC Raises Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PNC. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $98,124.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,682 shares in the company, valued at $86,900,760.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $1,997,380.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 199,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,151,670.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $98,124.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,682 shares in the company, valued at $86,900,760.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,021 shares of company stock worth $4,190,611 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $180.72. 66,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,883,294. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $183.26. The company has a market cap of $71.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.77.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.74%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Compass Point lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.02.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

