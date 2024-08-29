Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 1,446 Shares of iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHH)

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its position in iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHH – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.43% of iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,791,000.

Get iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

BATS:IBHH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.57. The company had a trading volume of 54,041 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.18.

iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.1399 dividend. This is an increase from iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.