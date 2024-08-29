Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 367 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,106,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,966,000 after purchasing an additional 150,977 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,779,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,481,000 after purchasing an additional 75,087 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 381,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,765,000 after purchasing an additional 30,913 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 360,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,848,000 after purchasing an additional 54,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 357,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,517,000 after purchasing an additional 28,399 shares during the last quarter.

BOND traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.89. 25,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,923. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.31. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $85.10 and a 52-week high of $94.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

