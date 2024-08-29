Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 8,197 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,967 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,197 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in F. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,349,276 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $71,039,000 after purchasing an additional 59,082 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 33.1% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 17,124 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,812,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 9.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 155,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 13,597 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Ford Motor stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,025,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,252,012. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.23.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on F shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.48.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

