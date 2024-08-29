Strategic Blueprint LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 456,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,433,000 after purchasing an additional 132,900 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $8,270,000. Gunma Bank Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 340.9% during the 1st quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 954.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 76,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 69,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 327,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,433,000 after purchasing an additional 56,166 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:VLUE traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $106.26. The company had a trading volume of 96,294 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.92. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

