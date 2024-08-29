Strategic Blueprint LLC Trims Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,167 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

NYSEARCA FTEC traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $170.94. 23,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,822. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $118.39 and a 1-year high of $181.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.72. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

