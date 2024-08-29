Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNS) Chairman Acquires $14,881.60 in Stock

Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Free Report) Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum acquired 1,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $14,881.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 366,763 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,595.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Sunrise Realty Trust Price Performance

Sunrise Realty Trust stock opened at $13.75 on Thursday. Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $14.85.

Sunrise Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 10.3%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sunrise Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Sunrise Realty Trust Company Profile

Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ: SUNS) is an institutional lender that originates and funds loans to commercial real estate projects in the Southern United States. The firm seeks to target loans with investment rates in the mid-teens.

