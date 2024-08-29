Supreme (LON:SUP) Shares Down 7.6%

Supreme Plc (LON:SUP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 175.50 ($2.31) and last traded at GBX 175.50 ($2.31). 281,804 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 180,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 190 ($2.51).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Supreme in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 183.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 146.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £204.62 million, a PE ratio of 1,007.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Supreme’s previous dividend of $1.50. Supreme’s payout ratio is 2,777.78%.

Supreme Plc supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands, France, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Batteries; Lighting; Vaping; Sports Nutrition & Wellness; and Other Consumer Goods segments. The company offers consumer batteries; lighting, energy-saving bulbs, private label lighting, LED light fittings, lamps and light fittings, and point of sale display solutions; sports nutrition and wellness products; and smart home LED technology solutions.

