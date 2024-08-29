Swipe (SXP) Trading Down 8% Over Last Week

Swipe (SXP) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Swipe has a market cap of $127.53 million and $5.74 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Swipe has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One Swipe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000348 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Swipe Coin Profile

Swipe launched on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 615,335,662 coins and its circulating supply is 615,333,686 coins. The official website for Swipe is solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Swipe is blog.solar.org.

Buying and Selling Swipe

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

